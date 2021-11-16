Bank of Canada says harder to measure how labor market affects inflation

OTTAWA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The relationship between labor market conditions and inflation has weakened and become more difficult to measure, making it harder to know when the output gap will close, a Bank of Canada deputy governor said on Tuesday.

In a videocast speech to a business group, Lawrence Schembri said that structural shifts in the labor market were accelerated by the pandemic and those changes have made traditional tools to measures economic slack less useful.

"The evidence for Canada indicates that the relationship between labor market conditions and inflationary pressure has weakened and become difficult to measure — especially in periods of excess demand," he said.

"This uncertainty is closely related to the ambiguity about the level of maximum sustainable employment."

He added that as a consequence of this ambiguity, more uncertainty remains around the timing of when the output gap will close. The central bank signaled last month that that could happen as soon as April 2022.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren)

