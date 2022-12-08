Bank of Canada says future rate decisions to rely more on data

OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will in future study the latest economic data to gauge whether or not to raise interest rates, a deputy governor said on Thursday, adding it would move forcefully if necessary.

The central bank on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point to the highest level in almost 15 years and signaled its unprecedented tightening campaign was near an end.

"We expect our decisions will be more data-dependent," Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki said in a speech in Montreal, adding the bank is still prepared to be "forceful" with rates. "We are moving from how much to raise interest rates to whether to raise interest rates."

The central bank has lifted rates at a record pace of 400 basis points in nine months to 4.25% - a level last seen in January 2008 - to fight inflation that is far above its target.

"With the labor market still tight and businesses still finding it easy to raise their prices, Governing Council agreed that the economy still needs a more sustained moderation of demand," Kozicki said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by David Ljunggren)

((Reuters Ottawa bureau, +1 647 480 7921; david.ljunggren@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA CENBANK/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.