Bank of Canada says economy not heading for 'serious recession'

By Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem on Friday said the economy is not heading for a deep recession and that he is looking for a clear sign underlying inflation is easing ahead of a rate decision in less than two weeks.

Growth unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter and stalled in the first two months of the third in Canada, while core inflation has proven sticky.

September consumer price inflation data will be published on Oct. 17, and the Oct. 25 rate announcement will be accompanied by an update of the central bank's economic forecasts.

"We're not going to be forecasting a serious recession," Macklem told reporters in a call from Marrakech, Morocco, where he was attending an IMF meeting.

He was responding to a question about whether the recent surge in long-term bond yields would increase the chance for a recession given the high number of mortgages that will have to be renewed in the next few years.

The five-year yield on Canada's bonds has surged as high as 4.461% this month, its highest level in 16 years. Canada's mortgage rates tend to track five-year bond yields with a lag and at a premium.

"The strength of the economy, the strength of the labor market, and to the extent that people have good jobs - they're getting wage increases that will make it easier for them to digest the impacts when those mortgages are renewed," he said.

The central bank has hiked interest rates 10 times in 18 months to a 22-year high of 5%, but it still does not see inflation slowing to its 2% target until mid-2025.

After Macklem's comments, money markets increased bets on another rate increase at the next meeting to about a 31% chance, from 27% before. 0#BOCWATCH

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3647 to the greenback, or 73.28 U.S. cents.

Higher long-term bond yields are "not a substitute for doing what needs to be done to get inflation to come back to our target," Macklem also said.

In the upcoming policy deliberations, Macklem said the bank would be weighing whether to let previous rate hikes work through the economy or raise again to counter sticky inflation.

"What we're looking for are clear signs that core inflation, underlying inflation, those pressures are easing and inflation is going to be coming down," Macklem said.

(Additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.