US Markets
RY

Bank of Canada says economy facing prolonged, uneven recovery

Contributors
Julie Gordon Reuters
Kelsey Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

The Bank of Canada sees the Canadian economy facing a prolonged and uneven recuperation period with households remaining cautious with their spending until there is a coronavirus vaccine, Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri said on Thursday.

By Julie Gordon and Kelsey Johnson

OTTAWA, June 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada sees the Canadian economy facing a prolonged and uneven recuperation period with households remaining cautious with their spending until there is a coronavirus vaccine, Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri said on Thursday.

Schembri, speaking to a business audience, said the central bank expects Canada's economic recovery to be in two phases: a relatively quick reopening and then a longer recuperation, with the path varying greatly by region. He made no mention of future policy moves.

"The uncertainty around this recuperation stage is extraordinary and points toward a recovery that will be gradual and long-lasting as this uncertainty slowly dissipates," Schembri said.

"Cautious spending behaviour on the part of households will likely continue until a vaccine becomes available."

The Bank of Canada, which slashed its key interest rate three times in March to a record-low 0.25%, is prepared to act to support the financial system and underpin the recovery, the deputy governor reiterated.

Fiscal policy will also be needed to target the specific needs of vulnerable households, sectors and regions, Schembri said.

The speech followed a Tuesday appearance by new Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, who said the bank remains focused on using its policy tools, including low interest rates, to support the Canada's economic recovery from COVID-19.

The Canadian dollar CAD= maintained its earlier decline, down 0.3% at 1.3610 to the greenback, or 73.48 U.S. cents. Money markets do not expect further rate moves this year. BOCWATCH

(Additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 613-235-6745; Reuters Messaging: julie.gordon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RY

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    6 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular