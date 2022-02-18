Bank of Canada says deputy Schembri to retire in June

OTTAWA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Friday that Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri will retire effective June 17, 2022 and, at that time, the Governing Council will return to its usual six-person complement.

Schembri's responsibilities on domestic developments will be taken over by Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki, while Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers will take on shared oversight of financial system activities with Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle, the central bank said in a statement.

Schembri joined the Bank of Canada in 1997 and was appointed to Governing Council in 2013.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto)

