US Markets

Bank of Canada says deputy governor Timothy Lane to retire Sept 16

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Bank of Canada deputy governor Timothy Lane will retire on Sept 16, 2022 after more than 14 years in the post, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

OTTAWA, June 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada deputy governor Timothy Lane will retire on Sept 16, 2022 after more than 14 years in the post, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lane will participate in both the July and September policy rate decisions before leaving, it added. Since 2018, he has overseen the institution's work on banking and payments and its currency research.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular