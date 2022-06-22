Bank of Canada says deputy governor Timothy Lane to retire Sept 16

OTTAWA, June 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada deputy governor Timothy Lane will retire on Sept 16, 2022 after more than 14 years in the post, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lane will participate in both the July and September policy rate decisions before leaving, it added. Since 2018, he has overseen the institution's work on banking and payments and its currency research.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

