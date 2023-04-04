Bank of Canada says Deputy Governor Beaudry to leave at end of July

OTTAWA, April 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday that Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry will leave the bank at the end of July and return to his academic position at the University of British Columbia.

The central bank will soon undertake an internal recruitment process for the deputy governor position, the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

