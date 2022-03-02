Bank of Canada raises rates to 0.50%, warns of Russia uncertainty

OTTAWA, March 2 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday raised interest rates by 25-basis-points to 0.50%, the first hike since October 2018, and said it would continue with the reinvestment phase of its bond buying program.

The central bank also said Russia's invasion of Ukraine "is a major new source of uncertainty," noting commodity prices had risen sharply and would fuel further inflation, while new supply disruptions could weigh on global growth.

"Financial market volatility has increased. The situation remains fluid," the bank said in its rate decision statement.

The bank now expects inflation to be higher in the near term than in its January projection. "Price increases have become more pervasive, and measures of core inflation have all risen," it said.

The Bank of Canada also said Canada's rebound from the Omicron variant was "well in train," and that first-quarter growth now looked more solid than previously projected.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by David Ljunggren)

((Reuters Ottawa bureau, +1 647 480 7921; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.