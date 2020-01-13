Bank of Canada Q4 survey says business sentiment broadly positive

Canada's labor market is expected to tighten over the next year outside of the energy-dependent Prairie provinces, a Bank of Canada survey said on Monday, with some businesses now planning to add staff to meet supply and production demands.
