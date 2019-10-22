Bank of Canada Q3 survey says business sentiment improving slightly

By Kelsey Johnson

OTTAWA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Canadian firms expect a moderate increase in sales growth over the coming year but regional differences are more pronounced and foreign demand continues to be weighed down by trade tensions, a Bank of Canada survey said on Tuesday.

Results of the central bank's quarterly business outlook survey points to "positive views" in sentiment in central Canada and "widespread weakness" in the Prairies following a slight improvement in sentiment in the previous June survey, it said.

Meanwhile, investment and hiring plans "are healthy," mainly outside the energy-producing regions, largely located in western Canada.

The survey was released less than two weeks before the Bank of Canada is set to announce its next overnight interest rate decision on Oct. 30. Canada's central bank has sat on the sidelines since October 2018, citing strong domestic economic data.

Of the companies surveyed, 48% expected sales to grow at a faster rate than in the past 12 months, while 25% predicted a lesser rate of sales growth. In the previous survey, the balance was 44% to 21%.

Growth in input prices, businesses said, is expected to soften modestly thanks to less pressure from various commodity-related inputs. However, firms said they expected output prices would grow at a slightly greater rate than over the past 12 months.

