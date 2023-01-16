US Markets

Bank of Canada names economics professor new, non-executive deputy governor

January 16, 2023 — 02:03 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Monday it has appointed a professor of applied economics at HEC Montreal as its new external, non-executive deputy governor for a term of two years, starting in March.

The bank named Nicolas Vincent to take on its fourth deputy governor role. In August, the bank said it would seek an external candidate for the revamped post in order to find "fresh and diverse perspectives."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa )

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.