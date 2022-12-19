US Markets

Bank of Canada missed the mark on rising inflation, says governor Tiff Macklem - Globe And Mail

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

December 19, 2022 — 08:38 am EST

Written by Akriti Sharma for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada missed the mark on rising inflation but a turnaround is near, its governor said in an interview with the Globe and Mail on Monday.

The bank has lifted interest rates at a record pace of 400 basis points in nine months to 4.25% - a level last seen in January 2008 - to tame inflation that stood at 6.9% in October. That is more than three times the central bank's 2% target.

In an interview with the newspaper, Governor Tiff Macklem said "that's a very big forecast error. So, yes, we have some explaining to do."

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.