Bank of Canada may not have to raise interest rates further -Governor Macklem

OTTAWA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada may not have to raise interest rates further if inflation cools in line with the central bank's expectations, Governor Tiff Macklem said in an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

"The economy is not overheated anymore and ... we do think there's more inflation relief in the pipeline, and if that comes through, we won't have to raise rates further," Macklem said in a CBC Radio interview aired on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

