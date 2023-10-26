News & Insights

US Markets

Bank of Canada may not have to raise interest rates further -Governor Macklem

Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

October 26, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada may not have to raise interest rates further if inflation cools in line with the central bank's expectations, Governor Tiff Macklem said in an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

"The economy is not overheated anymore and ... we do think there's more inflation relief in the pipeline, and if that comes through, we won't have to raise rates further," Macklem said in a CBC Radio interview aired on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.