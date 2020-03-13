US Markets

Bank of Canada makes surprise 50-basis-point cut to overnight rate

Kelsey Johnson
David Ljunggren
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

The Bank of Canada unexpectedly cut its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 0.75% on Friday, its second half-point cut in nine days, and the government said it would offer C$10 billion ($7.2 billion) in credit support to businesses.

"It is clear that the spread of the coronavirus is having serious consequences for Canadian families, and for Canada’s economy," the bank said in a statement. "In addition, lower prices for oil, even since our last scheduled rate decision on March 4, will weigh heavily on the economy, particularly in energy intensive regions."

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

