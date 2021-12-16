Bank of Canada-linked working group recommends that CDOR publication ends in mid-2024

TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Publication of the Canadian dollar offered rate (CDOR), Canada's primary interest rate benchmark, is recommended to end after June 2024, the working group helping to transition Canadian financial markets to risk-free benchmark interest rates said on Thursday.

The Canadian Alternative Reference Rate working group (CARR) recommends that Refinitiv Benchmark Services (UK) Limited (RBSL), the administrator of CDOR, cease publication of all of the interest rate benchmark's remaining tenors after June 30, 2024.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)

