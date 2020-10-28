Bank of Canada leaves key interest rate unchanged at a record low

OTTAWA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.25% on Wednesday, the central bank said in a statement.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in July that the rate would stay at 0.25% for at least two years as the economy slowly recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

