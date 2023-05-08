Bank of Canada launches public consultations on digital C$

Repeats to add keywords for media clients, no change to headline or text

OTTAWA, May 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Monday it launched public consultations on the features that could be included in a digital Canadian dollar, in a exploratory move to gauge the viability of a digital version of the currency.

"As the world becomes increasingly digital, the Bank - like many other central banks - is exploring a digital version of Canada's national currency," the central bank said in a statement. The consultation opened on Monday and runs until June 19.

