Bank of Canada keeps key rate at 0.25%, maintains QE policy

Julie Gordon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA, June 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, as expected, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing.

The central bank reiterated its guidance that rates would remain unchanged until at least the second half of 2022. It made the comments in a regular rate decision statement.

