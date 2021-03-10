US Markets

Bank of Canada keeps key rate at 0.25%, maintains QE policy

Julie Gordon Reuters
David Ljunggren Reuters
Steve Scherer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, as expected, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing.

The central bank reiterated that it would leave rates unchanged until economic slack is absorbed, currently expected at some point in 2023. It made the comments in a regular rate decision statement.

