Bank of Canada keeps key rate at 0.25%, maintains QE policy

OTTAWA, March 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, as expected, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing.

The central bank reiterated that it would leave rates unchanged until economic slack is absorbed, currently expected at some point in 2023. It made the comments in a regular rate decision statement.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon, David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer in Ottawa)

