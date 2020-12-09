Bank of Canada keeps key rate at 0.25%, maintains QE policy

OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, as expected, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing.

The central bank reiterated that it would leave rates unchanged until some point in 2023. It made the comments in a regular rate decision statement.

((Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by David Ljunggren))

