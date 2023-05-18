Bank of Canada increasingly worried about ability of households to service debt

By Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, May 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is increasingly worried about the ability of households to pay off their debts and is seeing signs of financial stress among some home buyers after interest rates shot up, the bank said on Thursday.

The central bank hiked its key overnight rate by 425 basis points to 4.5% between March of last year and January, posing a challenge for people who bought at rock bottom rates and now have to renew their mortgages. Typically fixed-rate mortgages are renewed every five years in Canada.

The cost of paying off new and renewed mortgages is climbing, the share of indebted households behind on payments for at least 60 days has been increasing since mid-2022 but remains below pre-pandemic levels, the bank said.

"In light of higher borrowing costs, the Bank of Canada is more concerned than it was last year about the ability of households to service their debt," it said in an annual report on the health of the financial system.

"While most households are proving resilient to increases in debt-servicing costs, early signs of financial stress are emerging," particularly among recent home buyers, according to the so-called Financial System Review.

The central bank is warning Canadians that rates could go higher, and April's unexpected rise in inflation - the first increase in 10 months - has some economists forecasting a hike at next month's policy-setting meeting.

Even before possible further rate hikes, about a third of mortgage holders saw an increase in payments compared with February 2022, just before borrowing costs started to rise.

By the end of 2026, almost all mortgage holders will face higher payments and if mortgage rates rise according to current market expectations, the median payment increase over the 2023-2026 period will be about 20%, the bank said.

The share of new mortgages with an amortization period longer than 25 years rose to 46% from 41% during the course of 2022, and mortgage holders are paying more interest as a proportion of their debt, both elements that make borrowers more vulnerable to unforeseen events, the review said.

"Elevated interest rates and declining house prices have reduced the financial flexibility of many households," the report said.

There have been recent signs of recovery in Canada's housing market after a year-long slump, just as higher borrowing costs are expected to slow much of the rest of the economy.

Households that took on mortgages between 2020 and 2022 are carrying about 17% more credit card debt on average than those who purchased homes between 2017 and 2019. Arrears on credit cards have been rising and are nearly at pre-pandemic levels, the bank said.

Canadian mortgage lending conditions tightened sharply in the first quarter of the year, data from the Bank of Canada's Senior Loan Officer Survey showed last week.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by David Ljunggren)

