Bank of Canada holds rates, cuts growth forecast as trade conflicts drag on

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

The Bank of Canada maintained its key overnight interest rate at 1.75% as expected on Wednesday but cut domestic and global growth forecasts, saying the Canadian economy would be increasingly tested by trade conflicts.


