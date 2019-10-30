Bank of Canada holds rates, cuts growth forecast as trade conflicts drag on

The Bank of Canada maintained its key overnight interest rate at 1.75% as expected on Wednesday but cut domestic and global growth forecasts, saying the Canadian economy would be increasingly tested by trade conflicts.
