Bank of Canada holds rate steady at 0.25% as expected

OTTAWA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key overnight interest rate steady at 0.25%, as expected, and said the bounce-back in economic activity in the third quarter looks to be faster than previously anticipated.

Despite that slight optimism, the central bank noted that as the Canadian economy moves from the recovery phase to a bumpier recuperation phase it will continue to require extraordinary monetary policy support.

"Not really all that much of a change in tone from the July meeting, despite some slightly better numbers than the Bank was expecting at that time," said Josh Nye, senior economist at RBC Economics.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3189 to the greenback, or 75.82 U.S. cents, with the loonie extending its recovery from an earlier three-week low at 1.3259 after the BoC announcement.

The Bank of Canada said that both the global and Canadian economies are evolving broadly in line with the scenario it set out in its July monetary policy report, but noted Canada's reopening phase has been stronger than expected.

"As the economy reopens, the bounce-back in activity in the third quarter looks to be faster than anticipated in July. Economic activity has been supported by government programs to replace incomes and subsidize wages," it said.

The central bank also said it would continue its quantitative easing program, with large-scale asset purchases of at least C$5 billion ($3.8 billion) per week of Government of Canada bonds until the recovery is well underway.

