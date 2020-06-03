Bank of Canada holds rate at 0.25 percent

OTTAWA, June 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada held its key overnight interest rate steady as expected on Wednesday and said that data shows the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy appears to have peaked, though uncertainty remains.

The central b

ank held its rate at 0.25% in a decision made on the same day new governor Tiff Macklem took helm.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson, Julie Gordon and Steve Scherer in Ottawa Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

