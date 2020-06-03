US Markets

Bank of Canada holds rate at 0.25 percent

Contributors
Kelsey Johnson Reuters
Julie Gordon Reuters
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

The Bank of Canada held its key overnight interest rate steady as expected on Wednesday and said that data shows the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy appears to have peaked, though uncertainty remains.

OTTAWA, June 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada held its key overnight interest rate steady as expected on Wednesday and said that data shows the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy appears to have peaked, though uncertainty remains.

The central b

ank held its rate at 0.25% in a decision made on the same day new governor Tiff Macklem took helm.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson, Julie Gordon and Steve Scherer in Ottawa Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 613-235-6745; Reuters Messaging: julie.gordon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Culture

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular