US Markets

Bank of Canada holds overnight interest rate, will curb bond purchases

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

The Bank of Canada held its key overnight interest rate at a record low 0.25% as expected on Wednesday and said it would cut its weekly net purchases of government of Canada bonds to a target of C$3 billion from C$4 billion.

OTTAWA, April 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada held its key overnight interest rate at a record low 0.25% as expected on Wednesday and said it would cut its weekly net purchases of government of Canada bonds to a target of C$3 billion from C$4 billion.

In a statement, the central bank said it remained committed to keeping the interest rate unchanged until economic slack was absorbed. This is now expected to happen some time in the second half of 2022 compared to the bank's January forecast of some time in 2023.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular