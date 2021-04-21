Bank of Canada holds overnight interest rate, will curb bond purchases

OTTAWA, April 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada held its key overnight interest rate at a record low 0.25% as expected on Wednesday and said it would cut its weekly net purchases of government of Canada bonds to a target of C$3 billion from C$4 billion.

In a statement, the central bank said it remained committed to keeping the interest rate unchanged until economic slack was absorbed. This is now expected to happen some time in the second half of 2022 compared to the bank's January forecast of some time in 2023.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Franklin Paul)

