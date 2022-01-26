Bank of Canada holds key interest rate unchanged, signals hikes coming soon

By Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, while signaling it would soon start hiking borrowing costs on the grounds that economic slack had been fully absorbed and inflation was set to be higher than predicted for longer.

The central bank removed its commitment to keeping its key interest rate at the current record low of 0.25%. The bank slashed rates three times in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

"Looking ahead, the Governing Council expects interest rates will need to increase, with the timing and pace of those increases guided by the Bank’s commitment to achieving the 2% inflation target," it said in a statement. The Canadian central bank will hold its next meeting on rates on March 2.

It warned that inflation would remain close to 5% over the first half of 2022, before easing to about 3% by the end of the year. In October, the central bank said it expected inflation to return to around 2% by the end of 2022.

The Bank of Canada also cut its domestic growth outlook and said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was slowing global economic activity, but added that the impact was temporary and likely to be less severe than in previous waves.

Prior to the decision, money markets saw about a 70% chance the central bank would hike its key rate to 0.50% and were pricing in at least five increases in total this year. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the Bank of Canada to hold its rate at 0.25%. BOCWATCH

Canada's inflation rate hit 4.8% in December, the highest level since September 1991 and the ninth month in a row above the Bank of Canada's 1%-3% control range. Inflation has not been this high for this long since the central bank set its 2% target in 1991.

The Canadian dollar gave back much of its gains after the rates decision, trading at about 1.2615 to the greenback, or 79.27 U.S. cents.

