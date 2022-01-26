Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 0.25%

OTTAWA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday said economic slack had been absorbed, but held its key overnight interest rate at 0.25%, citing ongoing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seperately, the central bank warned inflation would be higher than previously forecast throughout this year, returning close to its 2% target in the second half of 2023. Last October, it said inflation would dip to around 2% by end of 2022.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Amran Abocar)

