Culture

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 0.25%

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday said economic slack had been absorbed, but held its key overnight interest rate at 0.25%, citing ongoing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OTTAWA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday said economic slack had been absorbed, but held its key overnight interest rate at 0.25%, citing ongoing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seperately, the central bank warned inflation would be higher than previously forecast throughout this year, returning close to its 2% target in the second half of 2023. Last October, it said inflation would dip to around 2% by end of 2022.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Amran Abocar)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Leadership Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Culture

Explore

Most Popular