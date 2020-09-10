Bank of Canada head says uneven recovery could hit living standards for all Canadians

By Julie Gordon

OTTAWA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Canada must strive for a more even economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic or risk slower growth that could limit living standards for all Canadians, the head of the Bank of Canada said on Thursday.

While the rebound from the depths of the crisis has been stronger than expected, the unevenness of the recovery across sectors is hitting some of the country's most vulnerable workers, Governor Tiff Macklem said.

"Very uneven recessions tend to be longer and have a larger impact on the labor market. So, uneven outcomes for some can lead to poorer outcomes for all," he told a business audience by videoconference.

Women, youth and low-wage workers are far more likely to work in service-related jobs, where close contact is required, and were therefore more badly affected by broad shutdowns and the slower return to business as normal.

"If these workers become discouraged and leave the labor force or lose valuable skills over time, their reduced economic participation will lower our potential growth, limiting living standards for everyone," Macklem said.

At the height of the crisis, some 3 million Canadians were out of work. While two-thirds of those jobs returned relatively quickly, it will probably take longer to recoup the remainder, Macklem later said during a question period.

And while the labor participation rate for women was closing a long-standing gap with men prior to the pandemic, that trend has reversed, he said in his speech.

Macklem also noted that the pandemic has accelerated the use of digital technology, which will likely to lead to broad economic gains and higher living standards over time, though there are risks, particularly in the transition.

"In the early days, lower- and middle-income workers are likely to bear much of the initial cost of displacement," he said.

Asked about the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to average inflation targeting, Macklem said it "represents an important evolution in inflation targeting" and that it was something the Bank of Canada would be "looking at closely."

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3163 to the greenback, or 75.97 U.S. cents, along with a drop in the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, additional reporting by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer in Ottawa, Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by David Gregorio)

