Bank of Canada head say pandemic response will boost risks from future economic shocks

OTTAWA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bold policy actions taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic were needed, but will make Canada's economy and financial system more vulnerable to economic shocks down the road, the Governor of the Bank of Canada said on Thursday.

Tiff Macklem, speaking by videoconference to a financial risk management group, said Canada came into the pandemic with a number of vulnerabilities and said it "seems certain" that the country would exit with higher levels of government debt.

"As much as a bold policy response was needed, it will inevitably make the economy and financial system more vulnerable to economic shocks down the road," Macklem said.

He reiterated that a full recovery from the COVID-19 crisis would take a long time and noted that many risks remain, particularly as a second wave of infections take hold in parts of Canada.

"Nobody wants to return to lockdown, but a second wave could test our resolve to practise physical distancing and keep the pandemic from spreading uncontrollably again," he said.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren)

