US Markets

Bank of Canada governor will retire in June as planned -finance minister

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is stepping down as planned in June, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Wednesday, ending speculation that the bank chief might stay on to help fight economic damage from coronavirus outbreak.

New throughout, adds details, background and comment from finance minister

OTTAWA, April 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is stepping down as planned in June, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Wednesday, ending speculation that the bank chief might stay on to help fight economic damage from coronavirus outbreak.

Poloz, 64, is due to retire on June 3 at the end of his seven-year stint as head of the central bank.

"I know he will be at the end of his term in June. We will find the next governor and that is important in a situation like this," Morneau said when asked whether Poloz would step down on schedule. "I am sure we have some very good choices."

A senior government official and market players had said on Tuesday that keeping Poloz in his post beyond June would help underpin market confidence.

A leading candidate for the top job is Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins, who Poloz praised last month for her extensive experience during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Others in the running are Tiff Macklem, a former senior Bank of Canada deputy governor, and former Deputy Governor Jean Boivin, now head of BlackRock Investment Institute.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular