Bank of Canada governor will retire in June as planned - finance minister

OTTAWA, April 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is ending his seven-year term as planned in June and the government will find a replacement, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Wednesday.

Morneau's comments to a news conference appeared to end market speculation that Poloz might be asked to stay on longer to help deal with the crisis caused by a coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.