Bank of Canada governor will retire in June as planned - finance minister

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

OTTAWA, April 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is ending his seven-year term as planned in June and the government will find a replacement, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Wednesday.

Morneau's comments to a news conference appeared to end market speculation that Poloz might be asked to stay on longer to help deal with the crisis caused by a coronavirus outbreak.

