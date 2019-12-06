US Markets

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz to step down in June 2020 - statement

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

OTTAWA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will step down when his mandate expires in June 2020, Canada's central bank said on Friday.

In a statement, the bank's Board of Directors said Poloz, who is in the final year of his seven-year term, would not seek a reappointment and that a search process to select the next governor of the bank had begun.

