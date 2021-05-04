Bank of Canada Governor May 5 appearance at Senate committee canceled

OTTAWA, May 4 (Reuters) - An appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem before a Senate committee this week has been canceled with no reason provided, the committee schedule showed on Tuesday.

The May 5 session of the Standing Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce was marked as canceled as of Tuesday morning. The notice of the upcoming appearance was also removed from the Bank of Canada website.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa Editing by Mark Heinrich)

