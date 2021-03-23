Bank of Canada evaluating changes to QE, says does not change view on rate hike timing

By Julie Gordon and Fergal Smith

OTTAWA, March 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is looking at how it could adjust its quantitative easing (QE) program, a senior policymaker said on Tuesday, but made clear shifts to bond buying will not mean the central bank has changed its views on the timing of rate hikes.

Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle, speaking to a Toronto financial professional audience, also announced the BoC would wind down several programs introduced during the COVID-19 crisis to support market functioning.

"Regarding our ongoing purchases of (Government of Canada) bonds, Governing Council is evaluating how the process of adjusting these could unfold," said Gravelle.

"Adjusting the pace of QE purchases won’t necessarily mean that we have changed our views about when we will need to start raising the policy interest rate," he added.

The Bank of Canada has pledged to keep interest rates at the effective lower bound of 0.25% until the economic slack is absorbed, which is not expected until into 2023 under current projections. The Bank will update those projections in April.

Gravelle made clear that as the Canadian economy improves, the central bank will gradually dial back the amount of QE it is adding, to get to a pace that maintains, but no longer increases, the amount of stimulus.

"We would be easing our foot off the accelerator, not hitting the brakes," he said.

The central bank also said it would discontinue its market functioning programs on their original end dates, saying that the use of the programs has declined significantly as overall financial conditions continue to improve in Canada.

This includes the discontinuation of the Provincial Bond Purchase Program, launched last year to buy up to C$50 billion ($39.9 billion) of eligible provincial bonds. So far about C$17 billion has been purchased.

"Corporate and provincial borrowers have unfettered access to fully functional debt markets. And credit spreads for most of these borrowers are either at or below pre-pandemic levels, so it’s clear that these extraordinary facilities are no longer required," Gravelle said.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2526 to the greenback, or 79.83 U.S. cents, having clawed back its earlier decline following the speech.

($1 = 1.2533 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.