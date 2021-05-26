US Markets

Bank of Canada does not currently see strong case for issuing CBDC

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

The Bank of Canada is thinking in more concrete terms about how its digital currency might look and work, but the central bank does not currently see a strong case for issuing one, a deputy governor said on Wednesday.

OTTAWA, May 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is thinking in more concrete terms about how its digital currency might look and work, but the central bank does not currently see a strong case for issuing one, a deputy governor said on Wednesday.

"In terms of where we are with the project ... we don't currently see a strong case for issuing it (a digital currency), but the world is progressing very rapidly and probably even more so in the wake of the pandemic," Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said in a panel.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular