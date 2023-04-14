US Markets

Bank of Canada discussed raising rates at latest policy meeting -governor

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

April 14, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by Steve Scherer and Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

April 14 (Reuters) - The governing council of the Bank of Canada discussed raising rates at its latest policy meeting before leaving them on hold at 4.50% earlier this week, the central bank's governor, Tiff Macklem, said on Friday.

Asked whether any council members were in favor of hiking rates at its latest meeting, Macklem said: "When I say that we've discussed whether we've done enough, that does imply that one of the things we discussed is whether we need to raise rates."

Macklem spoke to reporters from Washington where he had attended the annual International Monetary Fund meetings.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Fergal Smith Editing by Chris Reese)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.