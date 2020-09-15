Bank of Canada cuts T-bill purchases as short-term funding conditions improve

TORONTO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is reducing the amount of T-bills it purchases at auction to 10% from 20% of tendered amounts after significant improvements in short-term funding conditions, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank also announced changes to its Provincial Money Market Purchase Program, reducing the amount it purchases to up to 10% of each accepted offering of directly issued provincial money market securities with terms to maturity of 12-months or less from up to 20%. Last week, the bank said in a policy statement that core funding markets are functioning well, leading to a decline in the use of its short-term liquidity programs.

