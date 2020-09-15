US Markets

Bank of Canada cuts T-bill purchases as short-term funding conditions improve

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

The Bank of Canada is reducing the amount of T-bills it purchases at auction to 10% from 20% of tendered amounts after significant improvements in short-term funding conditions, the central bank said on Tuesday.

TORONTO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is reducing the amount of T-bills it purchases at auction to 10% from 20% of tendered amounts after significant improvements in short-term funding conditions, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank also announced changes to its Provincial Money Market Purchase Program, reducing the amount it purchases to up to 10% of each accepted offering of directly issued provincial money market securities with terms to maturity of 12-months or less from up to 20%. Last week, the bank said in a policy statement that core funding markets are functioning well, leading to a decline in the use of its short-term liquidity programs.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular