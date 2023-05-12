News & Insights

Bank of Canada appoints Rhys Mendes as deputy governor

May 12, 2023 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, May 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada (BoC) said on Friday the central bank has appointed Rhys Mendes as deputy governor, effective July 17.

Mendes, who joined the bank in 2004, has been on secondment to Canada's finance ministry since 2021, where he was serving as assistant deputy minister, the BoC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

