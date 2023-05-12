Bank of Canada appoints Rhys Mendes as deputy governor

OTTAWA, May 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada (BoC) said on Friday the central bank has appointed Rhys Mendes as deputy governor, effective July 17.

Mendes, who joined the bank in 2004, has been on secondment to Canada's finance ministry since 2021, where he was serving as assistant deputy minister, the BoC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.