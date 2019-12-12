US Markets

Bank of Canada: low global growth and interest rates likely to persist

Low interest rates and slow economic growth will likely persist as the world grapples with structural factors such as a demographic slowdown and sluggish productivity, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Thursday.

