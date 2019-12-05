Bank of Canada: global uncertainty to last even if U.S, China strike truce

By Kelsey Johnson

OTTAWA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Global economic uncertainty is likely to persist even if the United States and China end their trade war, and will have a lasting effect, the Bank of Canada said on Thursday.

Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said that while the central bank was not projecting a global recession, it remained unclear whether market pricing fully reflected the inherent risks from the trade tensions.

"Uncertainty is likely to persist even if a deal is reached between the United States and China. And that uncertainty is likely to have a lasting effect," he told the Ottawa Board of Trade in a speech.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that a deal to end the trade war with China might have to wait until after the 2020 election.

The Bank of Canada has repeatedly cited trade tensions as the biggest downside risk to both Canada, whose economy relies heavily on exports, and the world.

"The damaging effects of trade conflict are only partly offset by easier monetary policy," said Lane.

The Canadian central bank kept rates unchanged on Wednesday and has remained on the sidelines since October 2018 even as several of its counterparts have eased. It said it saw early signs the global economy was stabilizing.

A recent Reuters poll showed a slim majority of economists now expect the bank to hold rates through to the end of 2020.

Lane expressed confidence in the domestic economy which he said remained resilient thanks to a strong labor market and stable inflation.

Recent data has given the central bank more confidence in its growth and inflation outlooks set back in October, he added.

Lane reiterated that future rate decisions would be guided by the bank's assessment of the damage done by trade conflicts versus sources of resiliency, notably consumer spending and housing activity, in the economy.

