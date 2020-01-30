Bank of Canada: financial vulnerabilities can make it harder to hit inflation target

OTTAWA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Financial vulnerabilities like high household debt could undermine central bank efforts to keep inflation in check, since they potentially limit the effectiveness of rate cuts, a top Bank of Canada official said on Thursday. In a lecture to university students in Quebec City, deputy governor Paul Beaudry made no mention of future rate moves and said an environment where inflation was low, stable and predictable remained ideal. Achieving this, however, cculd become more challenging given increased risks posed by vulnerabilities linked to balance sheets, asset prices and risk allocation, he noted. "The same policy choice that helps the central bank achieve its inflation target in the short run may be making it more difficult to attain its target in the longer run," Beaudry said. Canada's central bank, which has sat on the sidelines for more than a year even as several of its counterparts have eased, held its overnight interest rate steady as expected Jan. 22 but left the door open a possible cut if a recent slowdown in domestic growth persists. [nL1N29R0HT] (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson and David Ljunggren in Ottawa) ((Kelsey.Johnson@tr.com; 1-613-235-6745))

