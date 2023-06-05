Bank of Baroda (NSE:BANKBARODA) Price Target Increased by 5.49% to 216.60

The average one-year price target for Bank of Baroda (NSE:BANKBARODA) has been revised to 216.60 / share. This is an increase of 5.49% from the prior estimate of 205.34 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 252.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.08% from the latest reported closing price of 181.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Baroda. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 42.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANKBARODA is 0.20%, an increase of 5.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.36% to 125,162K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 36,973K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,790K shares, representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANKBARODA by 10.91% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,459K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,553K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANKBARODA by 5.86% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,625K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,853K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANKBARODA by 3.25% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 6,014K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CEMVX - Causeway Emerging Markets Fund Investor Class holds 4,985K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,238K shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANKBARODA by 13.85% over the last quarter.

