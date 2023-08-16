Bank of America's Preferred Stock Series QQ Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 4.250% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series QQ (Symbol: BAC.PRQ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $17.58 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.01% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRQ was trading at a 28.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.46% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRQ, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's 4.250% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series QQ:

In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 4.250% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series QQ (Symbol: BAC.PRQ) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are trading flat.

