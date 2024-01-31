Bank of America's Preferred Stock Series NN Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 4.375% Depositary Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser NN (Symbol: BAC.PRO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0938), with shares changing hands as low as $19.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRO was trading at a 20.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.72% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRO shares, versus BAC:
Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's 4.375% Depositary Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser NN:
In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 4.375% Depositary Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser NN (Symbol: BAC.PRO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 0.8%.
