Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series LL Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL (Symbol: BAC.PRN) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $22.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.71% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, BAC.PRN was trading at a 8.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.58% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRN shares, versus BAC:
Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL :
In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL (Symbol: BAC.PRN) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are trading flat.
Also see:
MPCT market cap history
EFBI YTD Return
PFFD Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.