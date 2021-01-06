Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series KK Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK (Symbol: BAC.PRM) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3438), with shares changing hands as low as $26.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.40% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRM was trading at a 8.88% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.21% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's 5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK :

In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK (Symbol: BAC.PRM) is currently down about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are trading flat.

