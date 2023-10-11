Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series HH Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH (Symbol: BAC.PRK) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $22.57 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.24% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRK was trading at a 9.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.78% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRK shares, versus BAC:
Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH :
In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH (Symbol: BAC.PRK) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are off about 0.3%.
