BAC.PRK

Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series HH Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

July 10, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH (Symbol: BAC.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $24.42 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.95% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRK was trading at a 1.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.80% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH :

In Monday trading, Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH (Symbol: BAC.PRK) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 0.6%.

