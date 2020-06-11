Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series HH Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH (Symbol: BAC.PRK) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $26.44 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.63% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRK was trading at a 7.60% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 2.36% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRK shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH :

In Thursday trading, Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH (Symbol: BAC.PRK) is currently off about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 8.4%.

