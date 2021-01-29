Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series GG Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $27.21 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.47% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRB was trading at a 10.52% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.15% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRB shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG :

In Friday trading, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are off about 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.